City of El Paso to host public meetings on proposed multipurpose center location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso residents interested in learning more about the proposed alternative site for the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) can attend public meetings next week.

Virtual Session

5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28

Click here to participate.

Hybrid Session

Wednesday, Mar. 6, at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

In-person : Center for Civic Engagement, 304 Texas Ave., 17 Floor

: Center for Civic Engagement, 304 Texas Ave., 17 Floor Virtual: Click here to participate.

The city is looking to build the MPC in the Union Depot area, saying it "was identified based on its location and site characteristics, which align with MPC feasibility study findings identifying criteria to make the project viable and profitable."

The city says the MPC, if built in the Union Depot area, would have 4,000 indoor seats and 4,000 outdoor seats.

"As part of this analysis, the City considered a total of 13 sites, including all municipally owned properties downtown, and other locations within the recently expanded Downtown Plan area," the city explained in a news release Thursday. "The site review was narrowed to a deeper assessment of the four most viable properties."