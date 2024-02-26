Skip to Content
San Elizario ISD seeks more school resource officers

SAN ELIZARIO, TX (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District made a request for additional School Resource Officers (SROs) from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The request will be discussed during the Commissioner’s Court meeting, today. 

Currently, the district has two permanent SROs. Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza Chavez says the request is to increase this to five permanent officers. 

Funding primarily comes from the district, with $120,000 from the state under Texas House Bill 3. However, Dr. Meza Chavez noted this isn't enough to cover all current SROs, “Right now we will be paying for the service, and we gladly do so because we really believe in the safety of our children, we're not going to take any chances on it.”

Approval from Commissioner’s Court would lead to further discussion at the San Elizario ISD Board Meeting.

