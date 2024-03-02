Amarillo tops Chapin in the Elite 8

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KVIA) - Chapin High School Huskies were in Wichita Falls Saturday for the regional finals in boys basketball.

Julian Pacheco scored multiple three-pointers while Brandon Hymes, and Jacob Garcia scored and assisted throughout the game.

The Huskies come up a short and lose 51-40 to the Amarillo Sandies.

"I love them, the sacrifice they make for us," said Coach Rodney Lewis. "I really hope people in El Paso appreciate what these guys go through and what we try to do it for the 915."