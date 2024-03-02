CRRUA says discolored water issues has been resolved

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, or CRRUA, says a well pump issue at the Tierra Madre water tank malfunctioned causing discolored water for some customers Saturday morning.

CRRUA crews were able to fix the issue which caused water levels to drop and sediments at the bottom of the tank were distributed through the pipes causing the discoloration.

CRRUA says the water is clearing up and remains safe to consume.