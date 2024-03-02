Police: father shoots, kills son in El Paso’s Upper Valley

Update: Police said a 79-year-old father shot his son following an altercation. The son died at the hospital.

Authorities said they are still investigating what led up to the altercation, and once they have more information, they would be putting out more information in a press release.

Police told ABC-7 they were called out to the area around 9:48 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police say a man was taken to an area hospital after being shot Saturday morning.

It happened at the 700 block of Rhaelynn Drive in the upper valley about 10:30 a.m.

Detectives with crimes against persons are currently investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say one man received gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on his condition or any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information is made available by police.