El Paso Police headquarters renamed after late Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police officers and members of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer's Association gathered Sunday morning to honor longtime Police Chief Greg Allen.

"It just warms my heart that he has a police station named after him," his widow Rosanne Allen said. "It's beautiful, and all the friends and blue family that showed up is just wonderful."

Police headquarters at 911 N. Raynor was renamed Chief Gregory K. Allen Police Headquarters on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

"I'll never forget this day and it is probably the best birthday of his life," added Allen's widow.

Allen was chief of the department for almost 15 years. He died after a medical procedure on Jan. 17, 2023.

A 40 year veteran of the department, Allen, served the community as a patrol officer then a training specialist at the Police Academy, and was a member of several specialized units. He rose through the ranks from sergeant to lieutenant and deputy chief before being named chief.

"Tremendous impact, one of the best mentors in my life," said current El Paso Police Chief Peter Pascillas. "I got to be around him for over 34 years."

Chief Allen was well respected and love by the officers of the department. His wife says he was a simple man who did a lot of work for his officers and the community.