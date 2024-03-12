Rep. Rivera asks City Council to withdraw his Letter of Reprimand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A lawyer representing El Paso City Rep. Henry Rivera wants City Council to withdraw a Letter of Reprimand against him.

ABC-7 has received that Letter of Reprimand where Rivera is accused of allowing his wife, Dora Oaxaca, to supervise and direct the day-to-day duties of a city employee, as well as access city resources.

The letter also mentioned a prior harassment complaint from a city employee, which Rivera was cleared on by an outside investigation.

City Council approved presenting a Letter of Reprimand to Rivera two weeks ago.

"I write to request that the reprimand be withdrawn because it is not based on the violation of any policy, rule, or law," Rivera's lawyer stated in a letter responding to City Council.

ABC-7 asked for a copy of the investigative report.

The city asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block the release, claiming attorney-client privilege, potential litigation, and common privacy laws.