EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man was reportedly walking in the lanes of traffic along Loop 375 North and North Loop, according to police.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening. TxDOT cameras showed the man was in the middle of the right hand lane and made his way towards the exit.

First responders say officers are at the scene as of 7:50 p.m. making contact with the man.

No report on any injuries or if he faces any charges.