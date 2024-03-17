El Paso Police need the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a business at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a man armed with a dark-colored revolver walked into a business at 7215 Alameda on Thursday, March 7 and threatened a cashier.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is highlighting this as the "Crime of The Week" and say the man walked into the Blazing Sweepstakes, demanded money and took two cell phones that were on the cashier's desk.

He is described as wearing a facemask, dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or work boots.

Police say he fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso ask anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest in this case should call (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or log on to www.cselpaso.org.