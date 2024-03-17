Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Police need the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a business at gunpoint

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
By
New
Published 5:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a man armed with a dark-colored revolver walked into a business at 7215 Alameda on Thursday, March 7 and threatened a cashier.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is highlighting this as the "Crime of The Week" and say the man walked into the Blazing Sweepstakes, demanded money and took two cell phones that were on the cashier's desk.

He is described as wearing a facemask, dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or work boots.

Police say he fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso ask anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest in this case should call (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or log on to www.cselpaso.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content