Keep the parks clean, urges the City’s Park and Rec department

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA) - The Monday after Easter is usually the busiest day of the year for the staff at the El Paso City Parks and Rec Department.

The city has over 300 parks for the public to enjoy during holidays and throughout the year. Clean up efforts after Easter take three to four days to pick up the trash left behind by users.

The city adds extra trash bins to the city's park in an effort to encourage users to throw away trash, but one thing that has proven a challenge to clean up has been the confetti used inside the eggshells traditionally used to celebrate Easter.

"We end up having to try and mow it up use some kind of tool, but it gets embedded in the bushes and gets caught up in the trees," said El Paso Parks Operations Superintendent, Emigidio Gonzalez. "There's so much that can clog irrigation sprinkler heads and valve boxes."

City parks management says it takes staff months after the celebrations to remove all the confetti. Park users offer advice their advice.

"Have fun, pick up the trash, don't make it hard on the employees," said park goer Maria Macias. "Make the park look decent."

Pets are always welcome at city parks, but pet owners are reminded to pick up after their pet and to properly disposed of the pet waste.

"We just clean as we go, just put everything in the trash, and everything we do we're just doing it as we go," advised park goer Terrence Nailer.