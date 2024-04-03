City of El Paso hosts region’s largest business expo

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The 11th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo starts today at 8 a.m. at the El Paso Convention Center, offering the community an opportunity to explore how to do business with the city and governmental agencies.

The event will feature over 225 exhibitors, 16 sponsors, and 22 breakout sessions, promising attendees plenty of networking opportunities. Resource partners will be provide insights on bonding, financing, and state and federal certifications.

Nicole Cote, Managing Director for Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing with the City of El Paso, emphasizes the expo's goal of encouraging business engagement with the city, "It's difficult to be a business owner. It's not easy. And so we understand that and we want to make sure that they have the information they need in order to be successful," she told ABC-7.

In addition to the educational sessions, attendees can look forward to a special keynote, motivational speaker Walter Bond, a former NBA basketball player and author of the book "Swim," which focuses on leadership skills applicable to everyday business.

The expo will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and while pre-registration is recommended, walk-ins are also welcome. Mayor Oscar Leeser and Interim City Manager Carrie Westin will also be giving presentations during the event.