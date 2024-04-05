Skip to Content
El Paso community unites for Child Abuse Prevention, DFPS hosts "Go Blue Day" today

Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) spotlights preventing, recognizing, and reporting child abuse and neglect within the El Paso community. April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and DFPS wants to help empower the community with resources to support children and families.

According to Victoria Colon, spokesperson for DFPS, there were over 1,600 confirmed victims of abuse and neglect and over 4,000 completed investigations in El Paso for fiscal year 2023. Colon highlights the department sees a surge in intakes during the school year, as teachers serve as an “extra pair of eyes.” 

Colon stresses the importance of recognizing behavioral changes or withdrawals in children and urges the community to report any suspicions to the DFPS hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

DFPS is hosting "Go Blue Day" today, inviting the community to learn about available resources year-round. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at 501 Hawkins Blvd, featuring guest speakers, activities, and a balloon release. Everyone is encouraged to wear blue to honor the cause.

Isabella Martinez

