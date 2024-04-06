UTEP volunteers participate in Project MOVE

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Project Miner Opportunities for Volunteer Experiences or MOVE is a joint effort of more than 500 volunteers from UTEP that roll up their sleeves and help with about 20 community services projects.

The annual event started back in 2010 brings together staff, students, and families that paint, clean, and help with landscaping at nonprofit organizations in the Paso del Norte area.

“One of the things that we try to teach our students is that the community gives us a lot, and it’s our obligation to give back, and when you get an education you have an obligation to serve the community in which you live," said UTEP President Heather Wilson. "That’s just part of the deal.”

This year the students freshened up the Bowie Jardin by clearing debris and putting in new plants.

“So my goal has always been to come back and support the community that raised me, and coming back here, some of the faculty and student are Bowie alumni, and it’s really heartwarming because we get to see some of the end results from when we were kids, and now coming back to meet some of the students here,” Heriberto Garcia, UTEP Coordinator for Community Engagement.

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence also got some much needed help.

The volunteers clean and painted the center's new sensory room and organized the food pantry.