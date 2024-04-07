Hundreds gather to play ball at Golden Eagle Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Little League International and the El Paso Border Youth Little League held their opening day ceremony at Golden Eagle Park in Horizon, Texas Saturday.

The "All in, we win" event featured more than a dozen teams with over 250 youth athletes, team parents and coaches.

The return of of little league baseball to the area after a 20-year hiatus provides youth players with the opportunity to learn about the game and participate in league and international tournaments.

“We are fully committed to removing barriers of entry to baseball for families across our community through acts of service, volunteerism and expanding access to non-profit baseball in a way that is engaging, exciting and fun,” said El Paso Baseball Hall of Famer, Dwayne Aboud, MD.