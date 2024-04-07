Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hundreds gather to play ball at Golden Eagle Park

0V6A5713
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
0V6A5749
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
0V6A5858
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
0V6A5895 (1)
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
0V6A6009
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
367A8710
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
367A8736
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
IMG_6941
Courtesy: Fran Ford Jacques
By
New
Published 7:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Little League International and the El Paso Border Youth Little League held their opening day ceremony at Golden Eagle Park in Horizon, Texas Saturday.

The "All in, we win" event featured more than a dozen teams with over 250 youth athletes, team parents and coaches.

The return of of little league baseball to the area after a 20-year hiatus provides youth players with the opportunity to learn about the game and participate in league and international tournaments.

“We are fully committed to removing barriers of entry to baseball for families across our community through acts of service, volunteerism and expanding access to non-profit baseball in a way that is engaging, exciting and fun,” said El Paso Baseball Hall of Famer, Dwayne Aboud, MD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content