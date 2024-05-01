House passes bill to expand definition of antisemitism amid growing campus protests over Gaza war
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would establish a broader definition of antisemitism for the Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws. It is the latest response from lawmakers to a nationwide student protest movement over the Israel-Hamas war. The proposal passed 320-91 with bipartisan support. It would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It would broaden the legal definition of antisemitism to include the “targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.” Critics say the move would have a chilling effect on free speech on college campuses.