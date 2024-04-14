Man arrested, charged after alleged stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's office says a man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another person Saturday.

The incident took place around 10 A.M. near the 13000 block of Bachimba Drive.

Investigators say a man and his spouse got into a domestic assault situation, and another person intervened.

Police say the man who was in the domestic assault then stabbed the person who intervened.

ABC-7 is still working to learn the identity of the suspect, who police say is a Venezuelan national.

He's being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault family violence.