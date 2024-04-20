Selena tribute concert to take place on El Paso streetcar this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Queen of Tejano music will be celebrated Saturday in an unconventional fashion!

The Selena tribute event, performed by Legena Villalobos, will take place on the El Paso Streetcar.

Boarding starts at 6:00 pm. at the El Paso Convention Center stop in downtown at the corner of Henry Trost and Santa Fe.

Rides on the streetcar will be free.

You can keep track of the streetcar's route on the Sun Metro App.