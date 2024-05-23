Skip to Content
Federal inmate dies of natural causes in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal inmate has died at the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are looking into the death. That is all according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Officials say that they do not suspect foul play and that the inmate likely died from natural causes. Officials have not yet notified next of kin and therefore have not yet identified the inmate.

Read the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's statement in full below:

"EPCSO and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a federal inmate. No foul play suspected, all indications are natural causes. Next of kin has not been notified. Further information will need to be requested through the United States Marshalls Service."

