Blue 2 Fire prompts evacuation notice, uncontained affecting 3,400 acres

LINCOLN COUNTY, New Merico - The Forest Service issued an Emergency Evacuation order for several areas surrounding Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Roads 107 and 108, Villa Madonna Subdivision, Upper Eagle Creek, and surrounding Ski Run Road areas are part of the Level 3 Go Now evacuation orders.

The wildfire has consumed 3,427 acres so far and is at zero containment in the White Mountain Wilderness of the Lincoln National Forest.

Wind will impact the growth of the fire, according to crews at the site.

A state of disaster was declared by Lincoln County to ensure the availability of resources as the wildfires continue to burn.

The fire started on May 17 at about 3:45 p.m. after lightning struck two areas. Fire crews say dead and downed trees in the area are acting as fuel for the fire.

A shelter was set up in the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The Humane Society of Lincoln County Humane Society is taking in pets from residents who are evacuating their homes.