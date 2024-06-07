El Paso Search and Rescue Team looking for missing hiker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hiker is missing near Gunnison Drive and Devils Tower Circle in Central El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue Team is looking for the missing hiker.

