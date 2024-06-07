Skip to Content
El Paso Search and Rescue Team looking for missing hiker

Published 4:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hiker is missing near Gunnison Drive and Devils Tower Circle in Central El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue Team is looking for the missing hiker.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information. We will update this story when we learn more.

Emma Hoggard

