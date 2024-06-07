El Paso Search and Rescue Team looking for missing hiker
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hiker is missing near Gunnison Drive and Devils Tower Circle in Central El Paso.
The El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue Team is looking for the missing hiker.
Combined Search and Rescue Team responding to reports of a missing hiker at Gunnison Dr. and Devils Towels Cir.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 7, 2024
Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/AHLvxJrbTW
ABC-7 is working to learn more information. We will update this story when we learn more.