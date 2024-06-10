El Paso County seeks public input on potential bond proposal

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- County leaders are asking for public input on a proposed $490 million capital improvement bond that could go to a vote in November. The project recommendations aim to enhance the community but could also impact taxpayers.

The Planning Board Advisory Committee has recommended allocating $340 million for general obligation projects. If approved, these projects would increase property taxes by 3 to 3.5 cents, which is about $10 more per month for a $250,000 home. The funds would be used for improvements to county parks, new facilities, and first-time water services for those without access.

Projects under consideration include upgrades to Azcarate Park, the construction of a new animal shelter, and renovations to the UTEP Sun Bowl.

Jose Landeros, director of strategic development told ABC-7, none of these project recommendations are final, emphasizing the importance of public feedback, “Projects can still move in and out of what is funded. That decision would be made until at the earliest, August of 2024,” he said.

Additionally, $150 million has been set aside for certificates of obligation, which are tax rate neutral. These projects focus on public safety and readiness, including renovations to jails, investments in downtown facilities over 30 years old, and repairing aging HVAC systems.

Landeros also highlighted the importance of stormwater system improvements, “We are making a lot of investments in areas where we have roads that wash out the lead to communities. In some instances some of these roads and solutions may be the difference between someone being able to access a road to get out of the house within minutes of emergency during a rain event and not being able to do so.”

After the community meetings, the recommendations still have to be presented to Commissioners Court. Landero’s says the projects will most likely be divided into propositions for voting.

There are still five more community meetings scheduled this month:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Ysleta High School- Fine Arts Annex, 8600 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79907

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Chapin High School, Cafeteria, 7000 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904

Thursday, June 13, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

TxDOT East Area Maintenance Facility, 1430 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936

Saturday, June 15, 2024

10:00 a.m-11:30 a.m.

Franklin High School- Cafeteria, 900 Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

5:30-7:00p.m.

El Paso County Warehouse, 1331 Fabens Rd, Fabens, TX 79838

For those unable to attend in person, information from the meetings will be made available on the County website.