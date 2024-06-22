Skip to Content
Two suffer serious injuries after ATV crash near Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash along I-10 West and Fabens.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, about a quarter mile north of I-10 in a desert area.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office, two men riding an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crashed.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other information was provided at this time.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminds the public to use helmets and exercise caution when operating or riding on ATVs.

They said to follow designated pathways, and avoid risky maneuvers.

