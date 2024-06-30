Nearly 5,000 Las Cruces residents without power, county opens Community Center for relief

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Close to five thousand people living in Las Cruces are without power Sunday afternoon, according to El Paso Electric's outage map.

The outage was reported just before 3:30 p.m., and the majority of the reported customers without power appears to be on the city's northeast mesa, near the Metro Verde subdivision.

El Paso Electric currently has no estimated time for power restoration to those affected customers.

In response to yesterday's similar power outages in Las Cruces, Doña Ana County opened a community center to "provide relief and essential services" to residents without power.

The center is located at 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Doña Ana, and will remain open until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The county says air conditioning, restrooms, and drinking water will be provided.