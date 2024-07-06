Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents see increase in heat related rescues

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA)-- As temperatures continue to rise, Border Patrol agents are now responding to more heat related calls throughout the Borderland.

A photo shared on social media platform "X" from Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief, Anthony “Scott” Good shows agents providing critical first aid to a female migrant.

Good said she was showing signs of severe dehydration near Santa Teresa, NM.

He said the El Paso sector is seeing an increase in heat and dehydration injuries as well as fatalities among migrants attempting to cross illegally.

Brianna Perez

