Person dies in desert area near Santa Teresa Port of Entry, says Sunland Park Fire Department

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A person died in a desert area near Santa Teresa and Sunland Park, NM Saturday afternoon, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

It happened before 4 p.m. in a desert area near Pete Domenici Highway and Bi National Avenue, which isn't far from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

U.S Border Patrol, the Sunland Park Fire Department, and Doña Ana Fire Rescue all responded to the incident.

An ABC-7 crew who arrived at the scene also saw Doña Ana County Sheriff deputies.

While no information was provided about the person that died, Sunland Park Fire says another person was found in the same area and was taken to the hospital with "non life-threatening heat exposure injuries."

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about what happened. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest details as they come into our newsroom.