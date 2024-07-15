El Paso County leaders to decide future of Sun Bowl Uplift Project

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — County leaders will decide today whether the Sun Bowl Uplift Project will receive county funding for stadium renovations. The project was not included in the final recommendations by the County Bond Advisory Committee last week.

The $99 million project aims to bring more “A-list” events to the Sun Bowl. UTEP estimates a potential $82 million in tax revenue and $2.06 billion in economic impact over the next 30 years.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego placed the item on the agenda, he spoke with ABC-7 and said he believes the project will generate revenue for El Paso. "When it's competing against quality of life projects that hit precincts directly, it's very difficult to compete. But I'm asking that we look at it from a business perspective. There's nothing like job creation and economic development," Samaniego told ABC-7.

Despite the project's potential benefits, the county is prioritizing other projects under the General Obligation projects, that would directly impact taxpayers. Some of the projects within the $295 million recommendations, including improvements to parks, water services, and modernizing county facilities.

UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter told ABC-7 there are some challenges when looking to gain support for the project. "I don't know if enough people know about it and what we're really trying to do and why we're trying to do it. And that's one of the challenges, to get that word and that message out. But we're going to have to try to be more creative," Senter said.

The Commissioners Court meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. today. Judge Samaniego emphasizes the importance of public comment in this decision and encourages the community to participate.

Commissioners have until August 19 to call for the bond election. If approved, the project will go for voting in November.

