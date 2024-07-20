EPCC gives 1,200 backpacks filled with supplies to area students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso area K-12 students received backpacks filled with most of the school supplies they will need for the upcoming school year.

The El Paso Community College (EPCC) partnered with the El Paso Community Foundation for their annual School Store in partnership.

This project not only makes sure students have the tools they need in the classroom, but they earned play money to “shop” for supplies as they visited booths to learn information about different programs and participated in campus tours.

EPCC says they are committed to increasing the number of students going to college with this partnership.

About 1,200 backpacks were handed out Saturday.

This event has been around for nine years.