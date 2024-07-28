Condition 2 fire reported in El Paso’s Sunset Heights neighborhood

UPDATE 9:39 P.M. - The El Paso Fire Department posted on X that the fire has been knocked down. Crews are currently checking for hotspots. They say no injuries have been reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A condition 2 fire is burning in Sunset Heights, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It's happening at the corner of Upson Drive and Fewell Street.

The fire was reported just before 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening.

Our ABC-7 Mountain Camera was able to see a large response from the fire department, as well as smoke billowing in the air.

