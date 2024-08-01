Anthony ISD kicks of school year

Skip to Content
ANTHONY, TX (KVIA) -- The smallest school district in the El Paso region is making big strides this year. Anthony Independent School District is expecting at least 760 students across their three schools. This year they introduced several new initiatives aimed at enhancing education, wellbeing, and safety.

The district is rolling out a $1 million grant called Stronger Connections. This grant funds coordinators to address students' mental, behavioral, and emotional health, establishing a vital link between families and the school community.

Anthony ISD has also invested approximately $300,000 in silent panic alert technology and security cameras.

Middle school students will have the chance to participate in Esports for the first time. This competitive video gaming initiative not only offers fun but also potential scholarships and opportunities to develop competitive skills while fostering a sense of belonging.

Isabella Martinez

