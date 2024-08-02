Skip to Content
One person sent to the hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in West El Paso

TxDOT El Paso
New
Published 11:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in west El Paso just before 10:30 p.m. Friday near UTEP.

El Paso Police responded to a call of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at I-10 West and Exit 18 at Shuster.

Police say it happened at 10:24 p.m. and one person was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and as more information is released by police, this story will be updated on-air and online.

Yvonne Suarez

