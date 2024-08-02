President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris release statement reflecting on the August 3rd mass shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have released statements remembering the victims who were killed and injured in the Walmart mass shooting on August 3rd, 2019.
The President and Vice President also commended the community for coming together in times of urgency and crisis.
The letters also calls for Congress to pass stronger gun safety laws.
The full letters are attached below.