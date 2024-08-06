Words of Wisdom with Rosa Guerrero: Advice for teachers for a successful school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - With back-to-school season in full swing, El Pasoan Rosa Guerrero continues to share wisdom with those returning to the classroom.

The lifelong educator has had many first days of school. She wants to share advice with teachers as they gear up for the rest of the school year.

Guerrero encourages teachers and educators to take deep breaths before walking into the classroom. She also said meditative exercises are good stress relievers.

“Just relax and then go in there. It’s not work; it’s just it's it's fun, fun, fun. Go in with your attitude of fun and attitude of yes, I can. And attitude of they are going to learn today," she said.

Guerrero said initial interactions make a big difference in the educational realm.

“The first thing I tell them is, 'I love you, I love you. I bring you peace, and I bring you love.' And that's what they need. They need peace, and they need love. And once you have them here, they'll do anything for you. Once you turn them on first day, you get to turn them off, or you can turn them on. And the first day of school is a joy. I wish I was young again so I could go and teach. I loved it. I loved it.”

Continue watching Good Morning El Paso this week as Rosa Guerrero continues to share her wisdom.