ATF investigation in Chaparral neighborhood

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:05 PM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) - Neighbors alerted ABC 7 of heavy law enforcement presence in the 300 block of Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral, New Mexico.

Several federal, state, and local agencies were at the scene since early Saturday morning according to those neighbors.

A spokesman with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) says the situation is an active investigation but are unable to provide any further details.

This is a developing story, and will be updated on-air and online as information is released by the ATF.

Yvonne Suarez

