60 dental students get their first white coat in special ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Class of 2028 marked a milestone in their dental medicine career path.

Sixty students at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine were presented with their first white coats which symbolize professionalism and compassion.

It also marks their transition from pre-clinical studies to clinical courses and patient contact and care.

This is the fourth and final inaugural cohort at Texas Tech Health El Paso since the Hunt School of Dental Medicine opened in 2021.

During the ceremony the students took an oath acknowledging and reaffirming their promise to serve patients, enhance community health and deliver quality oral health care throughout their careers.