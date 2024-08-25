4th Annual Adult Flag Football Tournament draws 70 teams

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Sun Bowl Association and Goodwill Industries joined forces to host the 2024 Adult Flag Football Tournament at the Westside Sports Complex.

More than 70 teams competed in the 4th Annual tournament and included both men's and women's teams.

There were local teams as well as teams from Phoenix, Arizona and other cities in Texas. Organizers say the game is seeing a rise in popularity.

"I think flag football is growing nationally as a matter of fact, and as people know, it will be an Olympic sport in 2028, so we're ahead of that curve, and hopefully it will continue to grow." said Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association.

The tournament has grown since it's first game back in 2020 with only 30 teams, and organizers hope interest and participation grows every year.