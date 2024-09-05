FBI El Paso to host diversity recruitment event at UTEP

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office will host a Diversity Recruitment Event on Friday, September 6, 2024, aimed at encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to explore careers with the FBI. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Natural Gas Convention Center on the UTEP campus.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with FBI executives, special agents, and other personnel to learn more about career opportunities. SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams will also be on-site with their gear, and physical fitness advisors will be available to discuss the FBI agent fitness test.

Good Morning El Paso's Isabella Martinez participated in the local media FBI fitness test. This is a physical requirement for those applying to be a special agent. It includes: one minute of sit-ups, 300 m sprint, pushups to failure (FBI protocol pushups),1.5-mile run and pull-ups.

You can check out the fitness requirements and protocols here or on the FBI Fit Test App.

The recruitment event is free, and while attendees are not required to apply, computers will be available for those ready to begin the application process. You can learn here.