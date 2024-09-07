Skip to Content
City of Socorro breaks ground for first-ever Veterans Memorial

Published 7:11 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of Socorro community gathered at Cougar Park Saturday morning to break ground on the first-ever Veterans Memorial.

The memorial project has been a long-standing goal for the City of Socorro. A donation of $30,000 in materials and supplies by Acme Brick & Stone will help the city reach their significant milestone.

City leaders and administrators say the memorial is more than a structure, they want it to be a symbol of respect and serve as a lasting tribute to those brave men and women who served protecting our nation's freedoms.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

