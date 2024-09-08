Skip to Content
Police say one person has died after a crash at I-10 East before Airway, all eastbound lanes closed, follow detour

UPDATE: 10:32 PM - The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigation unit is responding to a motorcycle crash at I-10 East near Airway.

Police confirm one person has died.

All of I-10 eastbound is closed and drivers are advised to find alternate routes and follow the detours.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say all eastbound lanes at I-10 East before the Airway exit are closed due to a crash.

Police advise drivers to follow the detour. The lanes will be closed until further notice while emergency crews investigate.

Traffic is currently backed up to Geronimo.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on-air as information becomes available.

