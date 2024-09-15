Skip to Content
Top Stories

Donald Trump reported as “safe” after gunshots reported in the “vicinity”, according to campaign staff

By
Published 1:26 PM

WASHINGTON - The AP is reporting that gunshots were reported in the vicinity of former President and current Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida.

Trump's campaign communication director Steven Cheung said he is safe, but provided no further details of the incident.

This comes two months after Trump was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania that is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content