DA Hicks to speak to media on Tren de Aragua’s presence in El Paso

today at 10:01 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks will speak to the media Wednesday about a violent Venezuelan gang's presence in El Paso.

ABC-7 has been reporting on Tren de Aragua for months, but it wasn't until recently the transnational criminal organization has been making headlines for organizing and committing often violent crimes in El Paso and other U.S. cities.

Lask week, ABC-7 reported the Gateway Hotel in Downtown El Paso was housing suspected Tren de Aragua members. The hotel has since been shut down.

Hick's press conference will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday. ABC-7 will livestream online and on the KVIA News App.

