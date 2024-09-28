Skip to Content
NMSU offensive coordinator will not be with the team pending investigation into derogatory social media posts

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State University officials confirm that football coach Tyler Wright, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will not be with the team while an investigation is underway into social media posts he allegedly made over a decade ago.

A spokesperson for the university said "late Friday evening, the university was made aware of some Tweets made by assistant football coach Tyler Wright between 10 and 14 years ago."

It adds he will "not be with the team" while the university reviews the matter.

ABC-7 obtained posts that were made on Wright's X account, while it was still known as Twitter, from that same timeframe.

The posts use language that could be considered racist, including racial remarks against Africans, African Americans, Asians, Asian Americans, as well as Mexicans and Mexican Americans.

ABC-7 also found at least 10 uses of homophobic slurs, as well as a Tweet that suggested he would "beat up" a roommate if he found out he was gay.

As of the time of this posting, all of the posts are still available to view on his X account.

Wright will notably not be with the team Saturday night for NMSU's home matchup against the UNM Lobos, which takes place at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

