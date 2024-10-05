Commissioners donate trees to El Paso Flags Across America in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Flags Across America received a big gift from the El Paso County Commissioners Court Saturday morning.

Commissioners donated trees to the organization not only to beautiful their area, but also to show to the community they care about the environment.

The trees are part of an initiative the commissioners are undertaking and using their discretionary funds to respond to the community's requests for enhancements to quality of life areas.

The donation faced some challenges due to infrastructure that needed to be put in place, but a local company provided the work to allow the planting of the trees and future maintenance.

"We want to thank Stanley Jobe who he donated the effort, to fix all the irrigation system out here so we could plant these trees," said County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Sergio Coronado.

Coronado says each year commissioners have funds dedicated for special projects and the court reaches out to the community for feedback and to establish partnerships.

"We want to make sure that these trees are a testament that we do care about the land and that we do care about people in our precincts," he added.

Flags Across America also hosted the El Paso County Sheriff's Veterans Health Fair.

Veterans received free glucose and blood pressure checks, learned about health care services available for veterans and their families in the community, and got to enjoy some shopping at the craft fair as well.

Flags Across America says they host a craft fair every first Saturday of the month. The next one is scheduled for November 2.