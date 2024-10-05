Protect your lungs this National Healthy Lung Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Even if you think you have healthy lungs, a local doctor warns you could be compromised.

Dr. Fahad Omar, a pulmonologist with Del Sol Medical Center, is urging you to check in with your doctor regularly, especially during October, which is National Healthy Lung Month.

"Cancer is one of the top three leading causes of death in the U.S. It has been for years, and it still is," said Omar.

Also making the top three list for leading cancers in the U.S., according to the CDC: lung cancer. But that's not the only disease affecting the lungs that can affect you.

There are a variety of diseases that lungs can contract, with different causes.

Some risk factors include environmental exposure, job exposure, and smoking or exposure to smoking.

Omar said in the Borderland, individuals are especially at risk.

"Us being the border town, there's always exposure to the pollution, as well, that's affecting our lungs on a regular basis," he said.

Some preventative measures to avoid lung health decline include staying away from sick individuals, washing your hands, and wearing masks when necessary.

Another big way to prevent lung health issues: don't vape.

"With the advent of vaping and people moving towards vaping, and marijuana being legalized, we actually don't event know what the consequences of that trend will be. And if people think that it's a little safer, because they're vaping instead of smoking cigarettes... actually, the consumption may go up. Which may actually decrease the incidents of lung cancer," Omar said.

If you have specific lung health concerns, you should talk to your doctor. Omar said you should also ask your doctor if a lung cancer screening is right for you.