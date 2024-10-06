County Commissioners to discuss letter of support GSA’s recommendation on semis at the Bridge of the Americas

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 2, David Stout, placed an item on Monday's Commissioner's Court regular agenda to discuss the county's role in a proposed plan that would remove commercial traffic from the Bridge of the Americas.

The proposal is one of four recommendations made by the U.S. General Services Administration to renovate the port of entry.

The GSA says this alternative best addresses the environmental and economic concerns of the residents in the area of the planned renovation project, as well as the business impact.

The public has 45 days left to share their comments on the proposal.

The last day to provide feedback is November 4. 

