UPDATE: One person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle is tying up traffic along I-10 E and the W. Paisano on ramp.

Police say they received the call at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available on-air and online at kvia.com.