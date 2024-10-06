Rocking the Rez13th annual Pow Wow

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- This weekend Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo hosted their annual Pow Wow called "Rocking the Rez." Tribes from across the Southwest gathered at Pakitu Community Park to celebrate their Native American cultural with dancing, singing, food and various vendors.

Rafael Gomez, Tribal Council Member for Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo says participates were able to win some money through the different competitions. According to the Rocking the Rez Pow Wow Facebook page prize money totaled $65,000.

Competition categories included drum, hand drum, dancing and skateboarding. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10P to hear what attendees enjoyed most.