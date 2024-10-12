Skip to Content
NMSU student missing, police ask for public’s help

NMSU Police
NMSU Police
Published 9:57 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State University Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing student.

Aubrey Marie Owens, 18, was reported missing by her parents according to NMSU police.

She is 5' 11" tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Owens has not been seen or heard from for several days according to her parents.

Owens drives a white 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Arizona license plates: PEA85T.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact NMSU Police at (575) 646-3311 or any local law enforcement agency.

