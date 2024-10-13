Texas DPS Honor Guard & Drill Team, featuring El Paso Saregant, awarded for “hard work and dedication”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The Texas DPS Honor Guard and Drill team, which features Texas DPS Spokesman and El Pasoan Sgt. Elliot Torres, won third place this year at the Steve Young Honor Guard Tribute & Exhibition.

The exhibition takes place during Police Week held in Washington, D.C.

The team won first place in the competition back in 2023.

In a news release, Texas DPS said the award has "brought honor to the state of Texas as an inspiration to their fellow officers and the communities they protect."

In addition to Sgt. Torres, the Honor Guard and Drill Team features Lt. Wade Schooley of Austin, Sergeants Bill Robles of Brownfield, Bryan McCandless of Lubbock, and Troopers Jacob Schroeder of Waco, Alonzo Nunez of Waxahachie, Robert Jackson of Refugio, and Antony Alvarado-Moncada of Belton.

They were all awarded a Unit Citation.