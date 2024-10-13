Skip to Content
Top Stories

Texas DPS Honor Guard & Drill Team, featuring El Paso Saregant, awarded for “hard work and dedication”

Texas Department of Public Safety
By
Published 9:32 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The Texas DPS Honor Guard and Drill team, which features Texas DPS Spokesman and El Pasoan Sgt. Elliot Torres, won third place this year at the Steve Young Honor Guard Tribute & Exhibition.

The exhibition takes place during Police Week held in Washington, D.C.

The team won first place in the competition back in 2023.

In a news release, Texas DPS said the award has "brought honor to the state of Texas as an inspiration to their fellow officers and the communities they protect."

In addition to Sgt. Torres, the Honor Guard and Drill Team features Lt. Wade Schooley of Austin, Sergeants Bill Robles of Brownfield, Bryan McCandless of Lubbock, and Troopers Jacob Schroeder of Waco, Alonzo Nunez of Waxahachie, Robert Jackson of Refugio, and Antony Alvarado-Moncada of Belton.

They were all awarded a Unit Citation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content