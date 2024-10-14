Indigenous People’s Day Borderland Closures

El Paso County: In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices

will be closed Monday, October 14th. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, October 15th.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the

following week at their regular session meeting on Monday, October 21st, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED

All County Department’s Administrative Offices

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

Commissioners Court

OPEN

Ascarate Golf Course – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All County Parks – 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

City of Las Cruces: In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. However, all emergency services, including police and fire will operate as usual.

City offices and facilities closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day includes:

A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven.

Castaneda Service Center (Parks & Recreation Administration Offices)

City Hall.

East Mesa Recreation Center.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center.

Youth Development & Diversion Learning Center

Las Cruces Museum System, including Branigan Cultural Center, the Museum of Art, Museum of Nature and Science, and the Railroad Museum, will be closed.

Las Cruces Public Libraries, including Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and branch libraries at Munson Center and Sage Café, will be closed.

Rio Grande Theatre.

All Senior Programs facilities and services.

South Central Solid Waste Authority administrative offices.

Visit Las Cruces.

Operating, or open, with hours, includes:

Solid waste collection will occur for residential and commercial customers who are scheduled for that service on Monday, Oct. 14.

The Foothills Landfill, 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, will operate its usual hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RoadRUNNER Transit and Dial-A-Ride will operate with regular service levels. All City transit facilities will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

South Central Solid Waste scheduled curbside collection services, Transfer Station, 2865 W. Amador Ave., and the Corralitos Landfill will be open with regular hours of operation.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center – Open 1 – 9 p.m. (Youth Basketball League games scheduled 5 – 9 p.m.)

Las Cruces Natatorium Open 7:30 a.m. to noon

Regional Aquatic Center Open 7:30 a.m. to noon

Doña Ana County: Most Doña Ana County offices will close Monday Oct. 14 in observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Emergency services and law enforcement in the field will not be affected.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill in 2019 replacing the holiday honoring Christopher Columbus, with a day celebrating members of the indigenous community. Columbus Day remains the federally recognized holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October.

Doña Ana County pays respect to the land, the people and the communities that contributed to what we know today as the State of New Mexico.

County offices will resume regular business hours at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15