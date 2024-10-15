East El Paso residents invited to learn about Montwood Drive Extension Project

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- East Side residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the Montwood Drive extension project during a community meeting at the Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library today.

The $16.7 million project aims to alleviate traffic congestion by extending Montwood Drive from just west of Tierra Este Road to Rich Beem Boulevard.

The new four-lane divided roadway is expected to provide a smoother connection to Zaragoza Road and Loop 375, benefiting motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The project was approved by voters in 2022 through the Community Progress Bond. Currently, 60% of the design has been completed, and the city is working with the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority to acquire privately owned land needed for the construction.

“The new route will be a huge benefit to congestion. Our elected officials have been discussing it for quite some time,” Joaquin Rodriguez, director of grant funded programs for the city, told ABC-7. “We are hoping to move forward with construction as soon as possible.”

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 once the design is completed and procurement is finalized. The city is responsible for the construction costs, which will come entirely from the bond. The county is partnering with the city to cover the design phase.

Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and city staff will be available to answer questions. Renderings of the project will also be on display for residents to view.